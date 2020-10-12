Pauline S. “Polly” Kendzior, 103, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station where she has resided for the past several years.

Born in Youngstown, OH on April 15, 1917 she was the daughter of the late Michael and Katherine Bocek Shonborn.

She was a graduate of Memorial High School in Campbell, OH and St. Francis School of Nursing in New Castle.

Polly was a longtime member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin. She was a woman of deep faith who was a lifelong faithful servant to the Lord.

Polly worked for a number of years as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and then worked at the former Franklin Hospital from 1941 – 1983, retiring as a Nursing Supervisor.

On July 15, 1941 she married, Edmund M. Kendzior and he preceded her in death on October 17, 1992.

Surviving is a son; Ren J. Kendzior and his wife Marilyn of Dallas, TX; a daughter-in-law, Janet Kendzior of Franklin and Bonita Springs, FL; four grandchildren; Dr. Bradley Kendzior and his wife Della of Franklin, Kari Wetzel of Dallas, TX, Michelle Bowman and L.G. Hawkins; two-great grandchildren, Taylor Amos and her husband Zachary of Pensacola, FL, and Alexis Kendzior of Franklin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; a brother, Theodore Shonborn; a sister, Helen Doyle; and her son Dr. Gerard M. “Gig” Kendzior on August 16, 2020.

At Polly’s request there will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

