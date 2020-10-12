Police Investigating Child Endangerment in Toby Township

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an allegation of child endangerment in Toby Township.

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation around 7:51 p.m. on September 10 into a possible case of child endangerment that occurred at a location on Cherry Run Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a five-year-old male child from Rimersburg.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.