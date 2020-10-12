On October 10, 2020, Robert Wayne Tarr Sr. left his earthly home and awoke into the Kingdom of Heaven.

He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret (Schubert) Tarr. They were married on March 17, 1990, and shared 30 beautiful years of hard work and love with their blended family.

Bob was born May 22, 1935, to the late Lenora Jeanetta Winger and Cecil Wayne Tarr. He was a tiny baby, small enough to sleep in a shoebox, and it was feared he would not survive his infancy. His 85 years are a testament to the strength that saw him through his early trials.

Bob grew up in the Kickapoo of Franklin, PA and has many cherished memories with his family and friends in that long-forgotten place.

He was a 1953 graduate of Rocky Grove High School and proudly watched each of his sons and four of his grandchildren also graduate from his beloved alma-mater.

Following his graduation Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as an airplane mechanic. He was stationed for a while in Turkey. After that, he was employed as a steelmaker at Cytemp Steel in Titusville for 27 years.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, collecting treasures, doing yard work, and feeding the birds. His greatest joy in life, by far, was spending time with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His grandchildren feel fully blessed to have had a grandfather who made them feel so loved and special.

Bob will be remembered for his sharp and detailed memory. He never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion. He will also be remembered for his long good-byes after visits, his love of Westerns and John Wayne, and his ability to see all things as valuable treasures.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Emily Helen Boys, and his brother William Tarr.

Bob is also survived by five sons, Robert Tarr Jr. and wife, Angela, Frank Tarr and wife, Billie, Kevin Tarr and wife, Brenda, James “Pappy” Tarr, Kristopher Tarr and wife, Katherine, and stepson, Travis Jacoby. He is also survived by grandchildren, M’Lissa Rapp, husband, Paul, and sons, Egan and Lincoln, Nichole Kellar and children, Aiden and Emily, Lacy Shoenfelt, husband, Daniel, and daughter, Willow, Matthew Tarr and children, Hunter and Blakely, Brandan Tarr and fiancée, Brooke Rainwater, Lucas Tarr, Jacob Tarr, Archer Tarr and his baby brother arriving soon. Bob also dearly loved his step grandchildren, Acacia Jacoby, Ray Fike and his wife, Kristen, and their children, Trinity and Donovan, Jenn Fike, and Ryan Fike.

He is also survived by brothers, Errol and Jerry Tarr, and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews and their families, and his companion, Sarah, a sweet Jack-Russel Terrier, who has rarely left his side in 10 years and was with him in his final moments.

In accordance with his wishes, no public visitation will be held. The family asks that, in his memory, you spend time outdoors with your family and pets.

