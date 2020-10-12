Special Plea Hearing Scheduled for Knox Man Facing 123 Charges for Child Rape, Other Sexual Offenses

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A special plea hearing has been scheduled for next week for a Knox man who allegedly raped a juvenile over a period of six years.

Court documents indicate 45-year-old Floyd Harry Watson is scheduled to stand for a special plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21.

Watson faces the following charges:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (two counts)



– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (8 counts)– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Threat Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (15 counts)– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1 (15 counts)– Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (15 counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent, Felony 2 (13 counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16, Felony 2 (13 counts)– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (15 counts)-Corruption of Minors – Defendant Ague 18 or Above, Felony 3– Indecent Assault – Without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2 (13 counts)– Indecent Assault Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (13 counts)

He is currently free on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in August of 2019 by Clarion-based State Police.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on August 20, 2019, Trooper Norbert, of PSP Clarion, was assigned to investigate a possible sex violation that allegedly occurred over several years at a residence in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

The incidents reportedly occurred from the time the victim was 11 years old until she was 17 years old. It is alleged that the victim was forced to perform various sex acts with Floyd Harry Watson.

The victim was interviewed on August 20 at Clarion-based State Police barracks.

The victim reported that she had been sexually abused by Watson since the age of 11. The victim told police she believed the most recent time was on May 17, 2019, and reported she only recently felt “safe enough” to report the abuse, due to no longer having contact with Watson. The victim stated that Watson “would get drunk every single night” and “would get mad” so that she would “never know what was going to happen.”

Watson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crime.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: Additional details were omitted to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.