State Police Calls: Harassment, Criminal Mischief

Monday, October 12, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Paint Township

Around 8:09 p.m. on September 27, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of harassment with physical contact between two individuals at Forest Park Estates in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Criminal Mischief in Redbank Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred between 6:00 p.m. on September 25, and 4:00 p.m. on October 1, on Brookville Street, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 75-year-old Fairmount City woman’s 2016 GM Terrain was spray painted.

The investigation is ongoing.


