Susan Lorraine Burford

Monday, October 12, 2020 @ 04:10 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Burford picSusan Lorraine Burford, age 70, entered the presence of her Savior on October 11 after a period of declining health.

Originally from Meadville and a longtime resident of Clarion, she passed away peacefully at Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center in Sligo.

Susan graduated magna cum laude from Clarion University with a Bachelor of Science degree and worked several years for Clarion County Human Services before retiring. Some of her work colleagues also became close friends who helped care for her toward the end of her life.

Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Burford and Edna Rowan Burford, also of Clarion, Susan is survived by her sister, Constance (Phillip) Lord of Knoxville, TN, a nephew, Nathan (Lauren) Lord also of Knoxville, and a niece, Natalie (Brian) Shore of Louisville, KY.

Goble Funeral Home is managing Susan’s final wishes. At her request there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center in her memory.


