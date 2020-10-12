Thomas B. Mays, 72, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday October 8, 2020 at UPMC Northwest.

Born in Franklin on October 25, 1947 he was a son of the late Otis and Marie Noonan Mays.

Tom was a 1966 graduate of Franklin High School and then went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree from Clarion State Teacher’s College and then earned his Master’s Degree from Edinboro State College in Guidance Counseling and Psychology.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He worked for a number of years at Vo-Tech as a Guidance Counselor and retired from there. He was an avid golfer who always shot in the 30’s. His love of golf began when he started working as a Caddy at Wanango Country Club when he was 14. In his earlier years, he was an excellent basketball player.

Tom will be remembered for his terrific sense of humor and his love of old cars, which if they weren’t older than 20 years he did not want it. He was a simple man who lived a simple life and loved it that way.

He was of Catholic Faith and was a member of the Franklin Elk’s Lodge #110.

Surviving are two nephews, Dr. Robert Mays and his wife Dr. Jill Sangree of Shaker Heights, OH and their children, Eliza and Nora and William Mays and his wife Heather of Canonsburg and their daughter Anna; two sister-in-laws, Sally Mays and Donna Mays, both of Franklin and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jack Mays and Williams Mays.

The family would like to thank the staff at UPMC Northwest for the care given to Tom.

There will be no visitation. A committal service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday in the Chapel at St. Patrick Cemetery with Deacon Dick O’Polka, officiating. Tom will receive full Military Honors Rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.