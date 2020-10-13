A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 8am. High near 61. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 40. Light southwest wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

