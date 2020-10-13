AAA: Small Lift in Pennsylvania Gas Prices

CLARION CO., Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is a penny higher at $2.542 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.484 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.599. The average in Jefferson County is $2.547.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.542

Average price during the week of October 5, 2020 $2.539



Average price during the week of October 14, 2019 $2.809

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.553 Altoona

$2.589 Beaver

$2.589 Bradford

$2.547 Brookville

$2.473 Butler

$2.484 Clarion

$2.574 DuBois

$2.580 Erie

$2.538 Greensburg

$2.596 Indiana

$2.343 Jeannette

$2.574 Kittanning

$2.592 Latrobe

$2.587 Meadville

$2.586 Mercer

$2.377 New Castle

$2.584 New Kensington

$2.599 Oil City

$2.522 Pittsburgh

$2.486 Sharon

$2.607 Uniontown

$2.599 Warren

$2.483 Washington

Trend Analysis:

On the week, the national gas price average held steady at $2.18, which is a penny less than last month and 45 cents cheaper than last year.

The majority of American motorists are seeing stability at the pump this week, despite the fact that Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane over the weekend. While gasoline refineries are reporting operations have resumed, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reports that approximately 91% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico is currently offline. As of Monday morning, inspections are underway, and production is expected to resume this week.

In a typical year, a hurricane season like the one experienced this year would have caused gas prices to spike. But, 2020 is not a typical year. Low U.S. gasoline demand and large supply has helped contain any impact to local gas prices. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly report measures current gasoline supply at 226.7 million barrels. That is a decrease of 1.7 million barrels from the week prior, though the drop is likely attributed to high export numbers.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 59 cents to settle at $40.60. Crude prices dropped due to market concern about increasing coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lower crude demand. For this week, crude prices could decline further if demand concerns continue to worry the market.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

