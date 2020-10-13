Brenda “Joyce” (Dobson) Schreffler, 79, of Brookville, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

She was born on February 26, 1941, to the late Banks and Mary “Kathleen” (Riffenberrick) Dobson in Clarion, PA. She attended Johnstown High School.

Joyce married Roy Schreffler in 1994 in Brookville, PA; Roy preceded her in passing on May 22, 2009.

She was a unit clerk for the OR at the Brookville Hospital for many years.

Joyce was a devoted Christian woman and member of the First United Methodist Church in Brookville, PA, where she loved singing in the choir. Joyce was known for her positive energy and was always happy, kind, and caring.

After her retirement, Joyce and her husband began traveling all over the US, she loved this time spent with her husband and seeing the country. Joyce cared for all living things but loved her family the most; she was a beloved mom, grandma, and great-grandma.

Joyce is survived by two daughters; Karen (Joseph) Lupone; Linda Laughlin; two grandchildren; Amanda (Josh) Millis; Jenna (Cody) Shaffer; one great grandson; Christian Shaffer; and two siblings; Joan Parke; and Randy Dobson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in passing by one sister; Sandra McGrath.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA. A funeral service will be broadcast on Thursday, October 15, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Dennis Johnson. Interment will take place at Mill Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, Mill Creek Township, Clarion Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA, 15801 or to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by visiting http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/38537.

