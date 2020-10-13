 

Clarion’s Brock Zacherl Set to Grapple Twice in October, Streaming Details Here

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

    Brock ZacherlCLARION, Pa. – Brock Zacherl’s Clarion University wrestling career has transitioned from athlete to assistant coach, but Zacherl is far from finished on the mat.

    Four-time NCAA qualifier Zacherl will face a pair of NCAA All-Americans in Kyle Shoop and Nick Lee. Zacherl will square off against Schoop at 6:00 EST on October 17 and will face Lee on October 20 with the time still to be determined. Both matches will be streamed via Rokfin, a subscription-based media platform favored by the wrestling community.

    The first match against Schoop can be viewed by following the link on PA Power Wrestling’s tweet and subscribing to PA Power Wrestling on Rockfin.

    The second match against Lee can be viewed by following the link and subscribing to Nittany Lion WC on Rokfin.


