Clarion’s Brock Zacherl Set to Grapple Twice in October, Streaming Details Here

Four-time NCAA qualifier Zacherl will face a pair of NCAA All-Americans in Kyle Shoop and Nick Lee. Zacherl will square off against Schoop at 6:00 EST on October 17 and will face Lee on October 20 with the time still to be determined. Both matches will be streamed via Rokfin, a subscription-based media platform favored by the wrestling community.

Watch #TruePower Live on @TheRokfin 10.17.20 Our Senior Level Freestyle showcase at 155 Pounds will feature NCAA All-American Kyle Shoop vs. 4x NCAA Qualifier Brock Zacherl #PAPower Subscribe To Watch ➡️ https://t.co/YRoH84Teph pic.twitter.com/Ji53TJdv4y — PA Power Wrestling (@PAPowerWrestle) October 8, 2020

The first match against Schoop can be viewed by following the link on PA Power Wrestling’s tweet and subscribing to PA Power Wrestling on Rockfin.

Nick Lee vs Brock Zacherl on October 20th.

Subscribe at https://t.co/lsfWQOPFa0 to watch. pic.twitter.com/lxVbgj9QG0 — NLWC (@NittanyLionWC) October 12, 2020

The second match against Lee can be viewed by following the link and subscribing to Nittany Lion WC on Rokfin.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.