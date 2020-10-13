Dorothy M. DeMarches, 84, of Titusville, passed away Thursday morning October 8, 2020 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Dorothy was born on January 28, 1936 at Guys Mills, PA, a daughter of the late Leland and Helen Hedglin Teed. She was married to Emanuel DeMarches, Jr. on December 29, 1956 at Franklin, PA.

Dorothy had attended the Titusville schools.

Dorothy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary; a life member of the VFW Auxiliary; and a member of the Moose Club and PNA. She had formerly attended the Salvation Army and the Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of Titusville; the following children, Deborah Smith of Titusville, Brenda DeMarches and companion John Wise of Oil City, Bonnie DeMarches and companion Pat Childers of Titusville, John DeMarches of Titusville, and Michael DeMarches and companion Iris of Titusville; grandchildren, Travis and Kasie DeMarches, John Thomas DeMarches, Jr., Kayla Sue DeMarches, Dustin McWilliams and David Watson, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, Emanuel “Mannie” DeMarches III; a granddaughter, Kayla Sue DeMarches; and an infant sister, Mildred Marie Teed.

A celebration of life for Dorothy will be on Saturday October 17th from 1 to 5 pm at the VFW Pavilion 15179 Newton Town Rd., Centerville, PA 16404, casual attire and BYOB.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA 16354.

Special thanks to the staff at the Marquette Hospice House: Lyndsey, Joy, Lynn, Mary Jo, Audra, Shelby, & Denise.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

