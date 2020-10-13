 

Future of Toby Hill Bar & Grill in Doubt

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

toby-hillCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Toby Hill Bar & Grill has officially closed its doors, and the outlook for reopening is questionable.

According to Melissa Northey, acting general manager of Toby Hill Bar & Grill, the business officially closed on October 11, after being open only on Saturdays since late July.

“We were trying to stay open on Saturdays, but unless we can have people come in and sit down and drink, we just can’t stay open,” Northey said.

“We have been following all of the rules, and that seems to be prohibitive to making any money. I had to make a decision.”

The business was able to get a small business loan to try to get them through the difficulty of the pandemic, but they found some issues in the fine print that are costing them more than they hoped, Northey noted.

“I don’t want to give up on Clarion or give up on Toby Hill, but right now, it’s just not practical to be open,” she noted.

According to Northey, the business, which is has been up for sale for nearly three years, and was just re-listed for sale with a new realtor a year ago, has garnered some interest, but a sale has not been forthcoming.

While the closure is already in effect, Northey said they are currently waiting to see what the first of the new year will bring.

“We have enough money to get through the end of the year. At the first of the year, we’ll have to do something.”

She said she’s hoping the situation with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will have changed for the better by that time.

“Right now, with only 700 or 800 kids back in school, well, Clarion is a little town, and people don’t have the extra money they had to go out to dinner all the time. It’s just not practical for a lot of people in this area.”


