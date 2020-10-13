Harold VanFleet Hartley Jr., 89, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, of natural causes.

He was born on February 5, 1931, to the late Harold VanFleet and Olwen Morgan Argust Hartley in Lenoxville, PA. He graduated from the Harford Vocational High School in Harford, PA, in 1948. He was a member of both the basketball and track teams in high school.

He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Speech Correction from Bloomsburg State College in 1952. He then attended Pennsylvania State University where he earned a Master’s degree in Clinical Speech and Hearing in 1963. In 1972, he obtained a PhD in Audiology from Kent State University. He undertook additional post-graduate study at Case Western Reserve, Colorado State University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Harold married Carolyn June Callaway on March 31, 1956, in Marlow, OK; Carolyn preceded him in death on April 26, 2020. He was hardworking with a long and full career. He served his country with the United States Army from 1953­–1954 as in infantryman. He then worked as a speech and hearing clinician first at the Mercer County Crippled Children’s Society followed by the public-school system in Sharon, PA, until 1962.

The majority of his career in education was spent as a professor of speech pathology and audiology at Clarion University from 1963 to 1990.

Dedicated to his faith, he held many positions at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion, PA, including as Chair of the Administrative Council and Trustee. He also served on the Nominating Committee for the Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Most recently he was a member of First United Methodist Church in Brookville, PA. Harold also was a member of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee, the Jefferson County Historical Society, and the Harford Masonic Lodge in Hop Bottom, PA.

Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking. He co-managed the restoration and maintenance of the Hartley ancestral home in Lenoxville, PA, with his wife, sister, and brother-in-law.

Harold was a member of the Woodland Owners of Clarion – Allegheny Valley and actively participated in forest stewardship. He managed 125 acres of forestry land, including four timber sales, he also managed a blue stone quarry, and negotiated a Marcellas gas lease.

Harold is survived by two sons; Harold (Donna Parker) VanFleet Hartley III of Locust Grove, VA; David (Julie) Homer Hartley of Clarion, PA; seven grandchildren; Rebecca (Austin Fries) Parker Hartley of Richmond, VA; Daniel Hartley of Falls Church, VA; Mark Hartley of Clarion, PA; Benjamin Hartley Maitland of Englewood, CO; Stephen (Caylin) Hartley of Pittsburgh, PA; Keith Hartley Maitland of Lenoxville, PA; and Bowman Hartley of Clarion, PA.

In addition to his wife and parents, Harold was preceded in death by one daughter, Carol Lin Hartley, in 2014.

A public memorial service will be held in 2021; plans to be determined.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Harold and Carolyn Hartley Scholarship Fund through the Clarion University Foundation at 840 Wood Street, Clarion, PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

