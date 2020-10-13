 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Jury Selection for Former Clarion County Man Accused of Raping Four Children Set for Today

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Andy Ryan PowellJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Jury selection is scheduled for today for a former Clarion County man accused of the sexual assault of four minors over a six-year period.

According to court documents, jury selection for a trial for 31-year-old Andy Ryan Powell, of Sykesville, is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13.

Powell faces the following charges:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1
– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1
– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1
– Sexual Assault, Felony 2
– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3
– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

Powell remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into an incident that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the Brookville Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Euclid Avenue around 7:21 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, for a report of a sexual assault of a minor child. It was also indicated that the actor was still outside the residence in his vehicle.

At the scene, Officer Hollobaugh found the accused – Andy Powell – sitting in a vehicle.

Officer Hollobaugh spoke to the individuals who reported the incident, and they stated that Powell sexually assaulted a young girl and exposed his genitals to her, the complaint states.

Powell was then placed into custody.

After Powell was transported to the Brookville Borough Police station and was read his Miranda rights, he reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting a total of four minor children, the complaint indicates.

During the interview, Powell told Officer Hollobaugh that this has happened “one or two times with (three children) over the last six years, since approximately 2014.” Powell also said that “it was only the last few months, one or two times a month with (the fourth child).”

Powell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 21.

Jury selection for a trial on over 4,600 additional charges against Powell related to the alleged ongoing sexual abuse is scheduled for January 11, 2020.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.