Kermit E. Carlson, 94, formerly of Kane, died Sunday morning, October 11, 2020 at Paramount Senior Center in Fayetteville, Pa.

Born March 7, 1926 in Kane, he was the son of Clarence E. and Grace H. Carlson Carlson.

Kermit worked in maintenance at both Kane Handle and Affiliated Industries in Kane.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane and the First United Methodist Church in Gettysburg.

Surviving are nephews Clark Carlson of Cortland, Ohio and Scott Carlson of Fort Mill, S.C., a niece Pamela Hinton of Gettysburg, plus several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by his twin brother, Kenneth Carlson.

Kermit had a penchant for names: Even into his 90s, a person only had to introduce himself once and he would remember both first and last names. “Kerm’s” disabilities were many since birth but he never complained about it. His infectious smile, ability to make others smile and his humility made Kermit a special person to meet and get to know, and, as a twin, had a special bond with his brother. His extended family will deeply feel the void of losing their Uncle Kerm.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street, Kane, PA 16735.

