Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lon McFarland’s Chocolate Syrup for Ice Cream

Once you try this homemade chocolate syrup, you’ll never go back!

Lon’s chocolate syrup is inspired by his mother.

Ingredients

1 can sweetened condensed milk



4 tablespoons baking cocoa2 cups white sugar

Directions

-Heat milk and cocoa on the stove until boiling.

-Once boiling, add the sugar and stir until dissolved.

-Once the sugar is dissolved, it’s ready to serve over ice cream.

-Note: This yummy syrup can be refrigerated for up to a week and reheated. Enjoy!

