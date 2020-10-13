 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 1,342 New Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 13, that there were 1,342 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 174,646.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 6 and October 12 is 249,065 with 9,097 positive cases. There were 34,023 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 12.

There are 8,384 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,060,093 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,280 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 13, 80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/13/20 – 1,342
10/12/20 – 1,088
10/11/20 – 1,166
10/10/20 – 1,742
10/09/20 – 1,380
10/08/20 – 1,376
10/07/20 – 1,309

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  512 11 523 19
Butler  1273 25 1298 25
Clarion 164 1 165 3
Clearfield  368 3 371 7
Crawford  355 1 356 3
Elk 85 2 87 2
Forest  17 0 17 1
Indiana  875 8 883 14
Jefferson  137 1 138 3
McKean  78 1 79 2
Mercer  831 9 840 25
Venango  124 4 128 1
Warren  56 1 57 1


County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 945 17146
Allegheny 13436 188433
Armstrong 523 7832
Beaver 2071 21851
Bedford 299 4914
Berks 7901 55417
Blair 916 19198
Bradford 379 8835
Bucks 9392 105739
Butler 1298 24287
Cambria 775 25634
Cameron 8 485
Carbon 519 10199
Centre 3545 32184
Chester 7410 90804
Clarion 165 3584
Clearfield 371 8636
Clinton 228 4666
Columbia 1007 8966
Crawford 356 9223
Cumberland 2119 33981
Dauphin 4234 49055
Delaware 12234 118640
Elk 87 2710
Erie 1809 30696
Fayette 883 16964
Forest 17 854
Franklin 1931 22980
Fulton 60 1441
Greene 204 4793
Huntingdon 599 6994
Indiana 883 10120
Jefferson 138 3747
Juniata 202 2593
Lackawanna 3022 34630
Lancaster 8669 87300
Lawrence 643 8377
Lebanon 2401 21802
Lehigh 5999 64877
Luzerne 4458 49990
Lycoming 838 14575
McKean 79 4776
Mercer 840 12905
Mifflin 285 7343
Monroe 1884 24525
Montgomery 12897 160528
Montour 247 8153
Northampton 4883 59624
Northumberland 1290 12663
Perry 278 4563
Philadelphia 34454 300671
Pike 607 7234
Potter 37 1241
Schuylkill 1436 21118
Snyder 431 4198
Somerset 278 11190
Sullivan 15 649
Susquehanna 352 4944
Tioga 122 3877
Union 613 15181
Venango 128 5115
Warren 57 3787
Washington 1556 27376
Wayne 266 6951
Westmoreland 2993 46655
Wyoming 91 3049
York 5553 66625

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 36 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,060 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,311 cases among employees, for a total of 29,371 at 1,010 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,553 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,405 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


