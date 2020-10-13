Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 1,342 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 13, that there were 1,342 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 174,646.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 6 and October 12 is 249,065 with 9,097 positive cases. There were 34,023 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 12.

There are 8,384 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,060,093 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,280 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 13, 80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/13/20 – 1,342

10/12/20 – 1,088

10/11/20 – 1,166

10/10/20 – 1,742

10/09/20 – 1,380

10/08/20 – 1,376

10/07/20 – 1,309

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 512 11 523 19 Butler 1273 25 1298 25 Clarion 164 1 165 3 Clearfield 368 3 371 7 Crawford 355 1 356 3 Elk 85 2 87 2 Forest 17 0 17 1 Indiana 875 8 883 14 Jefferson 137 1 138 3 McKean 78 1 79 2 Mercer 831 9 840 25 Venango 124 4 128 1 Warren 56 1 57 1





County Case Counts to Date