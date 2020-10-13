 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Sigel Man Accused of Choking, Threatening to Kill Woman Enters Guilty Plea

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-1238036JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Sigel man who reportedly choked a woman and threatened to kill her during a domestic dispute recently entered a guilty plea in court.

Court documents indicate 29-year-old Damon Hawk Hamman pleaded guilty to the following charges on October 7:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury With Extreme Indifference, Felony 1
– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2
– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Hamman remains free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred at a Curve Drive residence in Knox Township, Jefferson County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office, a known woman reported that Damon Hawk Hamman came to her residence around 4:10 a.m., on Sunday, May 24, and asked to come inside. The woman permitted him to enter, and they engaged in a conversation, which then turned into an argument.

The woman told Officer Hooven, of PSP Punxsutawney, that Hamman became angry and struck her on the left side of her face with his hand, causing her ears to ring. She then asked him to leave her residence, but he refused to leave, and they continued having a verbal argument, the complaint states.

The victim reported that Hamman then grabbed her by the throat and began to choke her to the ground. He reportedly told her he was going to kill her and take their children. She said when Hamman stopped choking her, he asked for a hug, and when she refused and told him to leave again, he grabbed her by the throat a second time and began choking her again, according to the complaint.

The victim said she freed herself from Hamman’s grip, exited the residence, and contacted police. At this time, Hamman fled the residence in an unknown direction, according to the complaint.

Trooper Hooven observed bruising and redness on the victim’s throat, as well as bruising on her chest.

Hamman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 12:32 p.m. on Monday, May 26.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.