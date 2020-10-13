Get Ready for Fall/Winter With This Checklist from Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Luton’s Plumbing & Heating has a few tips to help prevent frozen pipes during the upcoming colder months of the year.
The quickly approaching frigid temperatures of fall and winter can cause homeowners major problems with their plumbing. Frozen pipes are generally unpleasant to deal with. As if the resulting lack of running water isn’t bad enough, if a pipe bursts, it can result in serious water damage to your home.
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating offered the following tips to help property owners protect their homes and businesses:
- Drain the water from any pipes that are likely to freeze, such as your swimming pool and sprinkler water supply lines.
- Allow your faucets to slowly drip cold water on the coldest days; this movement will make it harder for the water to freeze. This may sound like a waste of water, but the cost of the water used is extremely small compared to the cost of repairing broken pipes and resulting water damage. The water from your faucets can even be captured in a bucket or other container and used for other purposes later, like watering plants or household cleaning.
- Disconnect any hoses from the outside of your home, drain the hoses and store them inside. Make sure to close the indoor valves supplying any outdoor access points. You can also purchase covers for many outdoor access points.
- Keep garage doors closed to protect water lines.
- Insulate any areas around vents and light fixtures; this can help prevent heat from escaping into the attic.
- Keep your thermostat at the same temperature day and night, and do not let it fall below 55 degrees Fahrenheit, even when you leave your home.
- Install heat tape to water lines in particularly troublesome areas, especially areas located in unheated areas of your house, the garage or crawl spaces.
- Seal any wall cracks. Pay very careful attention to the areas around utility service lines. Also, be sure you have proper seals on all doors and windows.
- Open your kitchen cabinets; this will allow the warm air to circulate around the pipes.
- Know where your home’s water shut-off valve is and how to use it.
Even with all these precautions, it is best to also know the signs of frozen pipes.
- Pipes not working, no running water coming out.
- Visible frost on the pipes.
- Odd smells coming from the faucet or drain.
Once you become aware that a pipe is frozen, you should act quickly to prevent it from bursting and causing property damage; call a licensed plumber to handle the problem before it gets worse.
Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning serves Clarion, Venango, Jefferson, and Armstrong County. 24 Hour Emergency Service is available by calling 814-226-8695.
