State Police Calls: Harassment Incidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say between 12:25 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. on Monday, October 12, two individuals were involved in a physical altercation at a location on State Route 36 in Washington Township, Clarion County, following a verbal argument.

According to police, both of the individuals, identified as 36-year-old Katie Hindman, of Tionesta, and 44-year-old Jeffrey Whitney, of Tionesta, subjected the other to physical contact during the altercation, and both individuals sustained minor injuries.

Police say citations for harassment were issued to both Hindman and Whitney through District Court 18-3-02.

Harassment in Oliver Township

Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating an incident of harassment that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on October 10, at a location on Hoffman Hollow Road in Oliver Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a known 58-year-old female victim from Summerville reported a known 56-year-old Shippenville man had been calling her “nonstop” about money the victim allegedly owes.

Charges are pending.

The name of the accused was not released.

