Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Full-Time LPNs

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is hiring 2 full-time LPNs to become a member of their 5 star team.

They offer their Licensed Practical Nurses / LPNs competitive pay and benefit package, a great work environment, and lots of advancement opportunities. If this sounds like the opportunity that you’ve been looking for, apply for this skilled nursing position today!

QUALIFICATIONS

Current LPN License

A caring personality

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is also willing to accept graduates that are not licensed yet depending on available supervision

Please contact 814-226-6380 for more information.

General Laborer

Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge.

Moonlight Packaging offers:

10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday

Paid holidays/Paid vacation

Retirement plan with match

Profit sharing

Health insurance

Advancement opportunities

There will be a drug test prior to hire. Punctually and attendance are required. Moonlight Packaging is an equal opportunity employer.

Please send resume by mail to:

1300 West First Street

Oil City, PA 16301

Or by email to: sales@moonlightpackaging.com.

Easterseals Residential Program Workers

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire energetic Residential Program Workers to join their team.

Job Details

Job Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA

Position Type: Full-Time 40 hour/Part-Time 32 hour

Salary: $12.00 an hour

Description

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101st anniversary and are proud of their history! Full-time positions come with a benefit package with health care valued at 6k. Part-time positions come with health care and retirement savings plan.

Qualifications-Direct Support Professional:

High School diploma or GED equivalent required.

Prior experience working with individuals with disabilities preferred. Great patience and a true desire to connect with others are keys to success in our programs.

Upon hire, successful completion of Medication Administration Test required.

Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.

Acceptable Child Abuse Clearance and Criminal Record Check required.

Passing of physical examination and TB required.

Job Summary-Direct Support Professional:

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. Various shifts are available.

Why Work For Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania?

They have a great team of people who care and it shows!

Full-time positions come with regular hours, health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off and eligibility for our retirement plan. Part-time positions working 32 hours come with health care and retirement savings plan. The hourly rate is $12.00

If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana or protected Veteran status.

Interested applicants can email their resume to: hrfr@eastersealswcpenna.org

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Varsity Wrestling Coach

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is hiring a Varsity Wrestling Coach for the 2020-2021 Season.

Prior experience as a wrestling coach preferred. Applicants must possess or be able to obtain all required clearances as well as complete PIAA required training.

Send cover letter, resume and references to Natalie Miller Martini, Clarion High School, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion PA.

Deadline for applications October 23, 2020.

Financial Assistant

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking to hire a Financial Assistant.

Financial Assistant Position:

Associates Degree in Accounting or related field required. Position is Part-Time to start (30-35 hours/week) with the opportunity after a 90-day probationary period to earn a Full-Time Position upon review.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: basic accounting (expenses and bill management), QuickBooks data entry, Microsoft Office applications use, Google Suite and Adobe software use, and Insurance/Benefit coordination. Experience with the aforementioned responsibilities preferred.

Submit Cover Letter and Resume by Friday, October 9, 2020, at https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=94

Service Coordinator III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) position.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. We provide $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated caseworker testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. No appointment necessary.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 10/09/20. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

School Nurse

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District will be hiring a long term (8-16 weeks) position for a school nurse.

Applicants must have a current nursing license and required clearances within 1 year.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume and copies of license and clearances to Mrs. Natalie Miller-Martini, Clarion High School, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Deadline for applications October 23, 2020.

Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Technician/Mechanic

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales is seeking a Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Technician/Mechanic.

Family owned since 1940… and we need you!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you?

How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family?

How about a company that treats you like a member of their family?

If that sounds good, keep reading…

Come join the Service team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940 we are looking for multiple heavy and medium-duty truck mechanics/technicians to help us continue to grow and improve our service department. This position will be full time and permanent. Our facility is just north of Interstate 80 exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

We started in 1940 as a family business and continue to operate as a family business 80 years later.

We offer great benefits and an engaged and exciting working atmosphere. Our employee package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, 401k with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, paid work uniforms, and the possibility of paid time at home for internet training that we may require. We also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Pay range is from $14.00 per hour for a slightly experienced mechanic/technician to $20.00 or more for a fully certified and experienced technician with all licenses and training. Continual training with us is a must and we help you to learn while you earn. The earning potential is great with our bonus plans for productivity for the service team.

We are looking for all levels of technician experience – beginner to expert – from air conditioning work to simple brake repairs to rebuilding of engines, transmissions, differentials, and more. Extra pay per hour comes with ASE certification, with International Engine certification, with Cummins certification, with Caterpillar certification, with Inspection licenses, with CDL’s, and with overall experience. We also have an annual profit-sharing bonus and a monthly technician productivity bonus in our service department.

Call Lou Zacherl at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.

Warehouse Packer and Admin Analyst

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has two new job openings in the local area.

$9/hr temp to perm 45 daysMonday – Friday 8:30am to 4:30pmClean and safe environmentQualified candidates must pass pre employment screening.

Duties included but are not limited to:

Picking material

Package material

Label packages for mailing/shipping

Call for more info: 814-437-2148

Admin Analyst

$15-20/hr – long term contract assignment

Monday – Friday 8am to 4:30pm

Candidates must pass pre employment screening

High school diploma/GED required

Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools is required

Resumes:tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Call for more info: 814-437-2148

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Meal Delivery Driver

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers in Clarion area to deliver prepackaged meals.

Meals picked up from Clarion Sr. Center.

Great opportunity to supplement your income. Competitive Wages offered. $100 bonus after 30 days on the job!

Apply at www.tngcareers.com or call 724-763-8608 to arrange an interview. EOE/AA Compliant.

Full and Part-Time Retail Sales

GRex Wireless

GRex Wireless is seeking detail oriented, highly motivated individuals for full-time and part-time positions at their Seneca location.

Pay is based on experience and attitude toward the job. Offering an hourly wage, tips, monthly bonuses, and paid vacation. We are looking for a personable individual that is willing to help our business succeed in the cellular and electronics industry. Duties include sales, customer service, secretarial work and inventory management. Along with helping to maintain a clean and safe work environment.

Interested individuals may also apply on Facebook here.

Cooks and Chefs

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant has open positions for cooks and chefs.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.

Positions at The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille, located in Foxburg, PA, is now hiring for all positions.

Great Culture! Employee Discounts!

Job Requirements:

Professional, friendly, and driven

Positive attitude in a fast-paced environment

Prior restaurant experience is preferred but not required

Stop in to get an application at 40 Main St, Foxburg, PA 16036 or apply online at alleghenygrille.com

Receptionist/Customer Service Representative

Siegel Insurance

Siegel Insurance is looking for a Receptionist/Customer Service Representative to represent our agency.

As a Receptionist for Siegel Insurance, you will serve as the first point of contact for our customers. Qualifying candidates must have a positive attitude, excellent communication skills both in-person and via the telephone, and be highly organized with the ability to multi-task effectively and efficiently. Professionalism and integrity are key characteristics that should accompany the candidate as well.

As a Customer Service Representative, the following duties include but are not limited to: welcoming guests and greeting clients who visit and phone the company; coordinating front-desk activities, receiving and processing insurance payments; and answering and redirecting telephone calls. To be a successful receptionist, a pleasant and energetic personality is a must, as well as being able to maintain confidentiality of our clients and their personal information.

This position is a full-time position, with working hours as Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM. A competitive salary is offered, and benefits are available.

Interested candidates should send their resume and cover letter to Siegel Insurance at: 10670 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254; or via email at team@siegelinsurance.net. EOE

Carpenter Helpers

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc.

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. has immediate openings for carpenter helpers.

Travel required to assist head carpenter with local and out of state work – Daily per diem and hotel provided for overnight stays.

Candidates being considered for these positions will be required to pass a DOT physical and drug test

Must have composite or steel toed footwear

Critical problem solving and communication skills

Accuracy and strong attention to detail

Demonstrate ability to be a team player and reliable

Hourly wage based on experience

Apply by emailing resumes to erickerrcontracting@yahoo.com or call 814-319-8036 for more information.

Hemporia is seeking a part-time sales associate at their new DuBois location.

The job would include opening and/or closing a CBD retail store. Job requires you to greet customers and get to know their reasons for wanting to try CBD. You will go over all the products and recommend what you feel is the best product for their specific needs. The job also entails operating a square system, keeping inventory, put in requests for low items and keep the work area neat and clean and all times.

Those interested may apply within or apply here.

The pay is $9/hour. CBD knowledge is a plus but not required as we will train. Successful candidate will be required to work Saturdays.

Chief Financial Officer

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start announces the following job opportunity:

Chief Financial Officer

Position Overview:

The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for the implementation, direction, monitoring and coordination of the overall program accounting, budgeting, and financial reporting policies and procedures which will provide efficient and effective control and satisfy informational requirements of governing boards, administrative staff, independent auditors and government agencies. The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for being a representative of Head Start on various community boards. The Chief Financial Officer assists the Executive Director in dealing with facility issues.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business Management or related degree with prior experience in budget development, fund accounting, financial management, purchasing and risk management. CPA or MBA strongly preferred. Experience in grant funded programs preferred.

Salary:

Commensurate with education/experience.

Full-time, Exempt Position:

Monday through Friday, 8 hours/day, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Benefits include:

Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, and Aflac Options

Location:

Central Office, Brookville PA

Send letter of interest, resume, transcripts and three (3) letters of recommendation to:

Ms. Pamela Johnson, Executive Director

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc.

18 Western Avenue, Suite C

Brookville, PA 15825

Or email documents to: Info@jcheadstart.com

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA driver’s license, and have Act 34, 151 & 114 clearances at time of hire.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. EOE

Department Clerk III Admin 1

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Department Clerk III Admin 1 position for Human Services Administration.

Starting salary: $9.60/hr.

Job objective: To perform specialized clerical duties for the Administration unit within Venango County Human Services.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Background checks and clearances must reflect acceptable results. All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 09/18/20.

Documents are available via the following methods: app and job description by email upon request; qualifications online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov; applications on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Modular Homes Site Coordinator

Tri-County Homes

Tri-County Homes is looking to hire a Site Coordinator.

DUTIES

Coordinate house deliveries, foundation installations, crane scheduling, set-crew scheduling, finish crews scheduling on homes.

Complete site inspections prior to any site development and prior to home delivery.

Schedule and possibility assist on sill plate installation once foundation is set in place.

Oversee the home erection.

Assist and Help with the finish crews on interior and exterior trim out of the homes.

Work with the factories on shortages and service issues.

Complete final walk through of the homes with home owners.

Coordinate and assist on model home setup.

PAY AND WORK PROGRAM

Weekly Salary plus commission based on experience.

Commission based on sales generated.

401 Retirement programs.

Hospitalization

Vacation

Sick Days

Job Vehicle

Flexible work hours

Very seldom any overnight stays.

Should have a working knowledge of electrical, plumbing, carpentry.

Must be able to pass a drug test.

To apply send resume to Tri-County Homes, Inc.

22984 Route 66

Shippenville, PA 16254

Att: Howie Schmader

Modular Homes Sales Representative

Tri-County Homes

Tri-County Homes is looking to hire a Modular Homes Sales Representative.

DUTIES

Follow up on sales leads as they come in from our web site, factory referrals and any additional ads.

Keep a daily file of any and all sales leads.

Stay up to date with the home manufacturers regarding new products and specifications.

Keep up to date with local and available mortgage lenders as to available programs.

Walk through model homes daily regarding cleanliness and overall condition.

PAY PROGRAM

Weekly Salary plus commission based on experience.

Commission based on sales generated by the overall sales department.

401 Retirement programs.

Hospitalization

Vacation

Sick Days

A working knowledge of manufactured housing helpful but not required.

Must be able to pass a drug test.

To apply send resume to Tri-County Homes, Inc.

22984 Route 66

Shippenville, PA 16254

Att: Howie Schmader

Multiple Positions at Jefferson-Clarion Headstart

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start announces the following job opportunities:

Early Head Start Parent Educator

Position Overview:

The Early Head Start Program provides comprehensive services and home visits to pregnant women, infants and toddlers. The Parent Educator delivers home visits that encourage parents to develop and strengthen their skills as primary educator of their child(ren) by providing support and information about child development, educational activities, social services and community resources. They are also responsible for working directly with a caseload of parents in order to implement a structured Family Partnership Agreement process designed to identify family needs and assist in meeting those needs.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Degree, Baccalaureate Degree in family studies and human development, social work, rehabilitative science, infant and maternal health, or related social services field.

Entry level:

Commensurate with education and experience

Position:

Monday through Friday, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits include:

Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options.

Location: Clarion, PA

Assistant Teacher – Head Start

Position Overview:

The Assistant Teacher assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities by helping to provide individual attention, instruction, and supervision for the children in the classroom, preparation of material and activities, preparation and serving of meals, and assume responsibility for clean-up activities.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Baccalaureate degree in Early Childhood Education or related degree OR

Baccalaureate degree with Certification in Early Childhood Education OR

Associate degree in Early Childhood Education or related degree

Level B – Child Development Associate Credential.

Level C – Enrolled in a program leading to an Associate degree or Baccalaureate degree; OR

enrolled in a Child Development Associate Credential program to be completed within 2 years.

Entry level:

$9.49- $10.39 per hour

Part-time Position:

37.5 hours per week (Monday–Friday, Approx. 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM)

Benefits include:

Health Care Coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options

Location: Punxsutawney, PA

Bus Monitor/Classroom Aide (4 positions available)

Position Overview:

The Bus Monitor/Classroom Aide assists with the safe transportation of children to Head Start functions and activities and assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities in the classroom. (This is NOT a bus driver position.)

Job Qualifications:

High School diploma or GED and experience working with

pre-school age children

Entry level:

$9.14 per hour

Part-time Positions:

Monday – Friday

Locations:

Clarion, PA (Approx. 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Brockway, PA (Approx. 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Reynoldsville, PA (Approx. 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM)

Reynoldsville, PA (Approx. 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

Classroom Aide – Pre-K Counts

Position Overview:

The Classroom Aide assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities by helping to provide individual attention, instruction, and supervision for the children in the classroom, preparation of material and activities, preparation and serving of meals, and assume responsibility for clean-up activities.

Job Qualifications:

High School diploma and experience working with pre-school age children

Entry level:

$8.52 per hour

Part-time Position:

Monday through Friday, 5 ½ hours/day, approx 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Location:

Punxsutawney, PA

Interested applicants can visit our agency website at www.jcheadstart.com, call 814-849-3660 ext.100, or email info@jcheadstart.com for more information and an Employment Application. All applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA Driver’s License, and have Act 34, 151, & 114 at time of hire.

Please submit a cover letter, resume AND Head Start Employment Application either online, by email, or by mail to Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc., 18 Western Avenue, Suite C, Brookville PA 15825. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. EOE

