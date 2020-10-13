YMCA Announces Adult Basketball Program; Team Registration Underway

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will host an Adult Basketball program from November 3 through December 18. Registration is underway online and at the YMCA.

Adult Basketball is for men and women age 18+. The cost is $215 per team. Teams may consist of a minimum of seven players and a maximum of twelve.

Two Divisions of Teams will be formed: A-League (Competitive) and B-League, for fun, Semi-Competitive play. The schedule consists of a 6-game regular season, plus playoffs. Roster changes can be made up to week 2 in the season.

All games will be held in the YMCA gymnasium. Games will be full-court.

B-League games will be held on Tuesdays and A-League games will be held Thursday nights. Games start at 7:00 p.m., with one game per week. Playoffs will begin the week of December 14th. Officials will be available for the Championship game in both divisions.

The deadline for Team entries is October 30th. Full payment is due by October 30th for your team to compete. ALL participants must sign the registration form, waiver, & code of conduct in order to be eligible to play. Games will consist of two, 20-minute halves, running clock. Players call own fouls during the regular season. Games are supervised by YMCA staff. Scores kept by YMCA staff and volunteers. Further gameplay and rules discussed at center court before each team’s first game.

Those with questions may contact Jesse Kelley at 814-764-3400 or jkelley@clarionymca.net. Teams will play in either dark or light t-shirts. Home Teams are solid colors (any color). Away Teams are light colors (gray or white).

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: OCTOBER 30TH: $215 Team Fee due with Registration.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The YMCA is closed on Sundays.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

