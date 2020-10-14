2020 Halloween Guide for Clarion County and Surrounding Areas

A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.

However, along with fun holiday activities, the scare season also brings some dangers that can create harmful situations for families and their property.

Please consider these Halloween Safety Tips courtesy of Nationwide Insurance.

Provide adult supervision

Trick or treat is safer – not to mention more fun – in groups, and adult supervision is essential. So get together with other adults and make an evening of it. Bring cell phones for quick pictures and emergencies, but leave them in your pockets to avoid getting distracted.

Stay on the sidewalks

The thrill of the holiday often factors into accidents as excited kids rush from door to door. Keep children on the sidewalks, and shepherd them carefully when they need to cross the road. In areas without sidewalks, walk on the far edge of the road, facing traffic.

Carefully check candy

Check candy for choking hazards like gum and hard candies. Throw away any candy that is not sealed with a wrapper and avoid homemade treats received from strangers.

Costume safety tips

Choose bright, visible costumes

When selecting a costume, opt for the bright-colored outfits and add a touch of reflective tape to the material. Stick some reflective tape on their trick-or-treat bags as well so they can be easily spotted by motorists. Lastly, don’t forget to make sure they’re equipped with a flashlight or glow stick – must-have accessories for any costume.

Make sure costumes are well-fitted and safe

Being visible isn’t the only safety consideration for a costume. The right fit is just as important. Here’s some advice on keeping your child’s ensemble safe and secure:

• Prevent accidental tripping or entanglement by making sure costumes aren’t too big or long

• Avoid masks that block vision, but if your child wears one – it should have large eye, nose and mouth openings. You can also op for makeup or face paint as an alternative

• Costumes, wigs, and accessories should contain a label indicating they are flame resistant

• Make sure accessories such as swords, canes, or sticks are not sharp or too long

Makeup safety

If makeup is a part of your child’s Halloween costume plans, make sure it is non-toxic and test it on a small area first. Before your child goes to bed, make sure to remove all makeup.

Home Safety Tips

Jack-o-lantern safety

Young children can paint or color their pumpkins instead of carving. Or have them draw a face with markers and an adult can do the carving. Use colorful glow sticks inside your Jack-o-lanterns instead of candles to prevent burns.

Home decoration safety

If you’re turning your home into a haunted house, keep safety in mind: make sure steps, sidewalks, porches, and paths are well-lit and free of decorations and holiday props. Keep decorations away from fireplaces and candles.

Take precaution against pranks and vandalism

Unfortunately, vandalism often increases during Halloween. That’s why taking these precautions is a good idea:

• If you’re going away during Halloween, make it seem like you’re still home by turning down the volume of your answering machine and phone, covering your garage windows, and leaving your curtains in normal positions with valuables out of sight.

• Install outdoor lighting (activated by a photocell or movement) to illuminate the area around your home during Halloween.

• Consider purchasing a security system that directly alerts police to intruders.

• Trim shrubs and large trees before Halloween so trespassers have fewer hiding spots.

• Make sure your homeowners’ insurance policy is up-to-date.

Car and driving safety tips

Use extra caution while driving

Drivers need to take particular care on this chaotic night. Keep your car parked if you can, but if you have to drive through a neighborhood, take it much slower than normal. Watch for kids who may dart between cars and into the road without looking. Read our Halloween Driving Safety Guide for more useful tips.

Protect your car

Cars are another common target of vandalism on Halloween. Here are some ways you can help secure your car:

• Park inside if you can on Halloween. Your garage is your best bet. If you do not have a garage you may want to consider investing in some outdoor lighting for your driveway and yard.

• Make sure your car is locked on Halloween. Oftentimes, vandals complete their missions with ease when doors are unlocked and windows are down/cracked.

• Consider a car alarm.

• Hide your valuables on Halloween. Don’t give thieves any extra incentive to break into your car.

TRICK-OR-TREAT SCHEDULES

Additional events and information will be provided as soon as they become available. To submit an event, email news@exploreClarion.com.

CLARION COUNTY



Clarion Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on. There will be no Halloween Parade this year.



East Brady Borough

When: October 31, 2020 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on. There will be no party after Trick or Treat this year.



Farmington Township

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Foxburg Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Knox Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Knox Township

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: Participants should leave a porch light on.



New Bethlehem and South New Bethlehem Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on. There is no parade this year.



Paint Township

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Rimersburg Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Salem Township

When: October 31, 2020 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Shippenville Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: Participants should leave their porch light on.



Sligo Borough

When: October 31, 2020 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Additional Information: Participants should leave their porch light on.



St. Petersburg Borough

When: TBA



Strattanville

When: TBA



Washington Township

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.

FOREST COUNTY





Marienville/Jenks Township

When: October 31, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Tionesta Borough

When: October 31, 2020 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.

JEFFERSON COUNTY



Brockway Borough

When: October 31, 2020 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Brookville Borough

When: October 31, 2020 Time TBA



Corsica Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Punxsutawney Borough

When: October 31, 2020, following parade. Parade time TBA.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.

Sigel

When: October 31, 2020 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Falls Creek Borough

When: October 31, 2020 Halloween parade at 5:30 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: Parade starts at the Memorial Park on Main Street.

VENANGO COUNTY



Clintonville Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.

Cooperstown Borough

When: TBA

Cornplanter Township

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Cranberry Township

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Emlenton Borough

When: October 31, 2020 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Additional Information: Masks and social distancing guidelines should be followed.



Franklin

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Irwin Township

When: TBA



Oakland Township

When: TBA



Oil City

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Pinegrove Township

When: TBA

Pleasantville Borough

When: October 29, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additional Information: Participants should turn their porch light on.

Polk Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



President Township

When: TBA



Richland Township

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Rouseville Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sandycreek Township

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sugarcreek Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.

Utica Borough

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

CLARION COUNTY

OCTOBER, 31





Tri-County Animal Rescue Fall/Halloween Pet Picture Contest

Where: Online

When: Submit picture(s) of pets until 24th. Voting begins October 25 and ends October 31. The categories are “cat,” “dog,” and “other.”

Additional Info: You must submit the picture via email with minimum $5 donation (more is encouraged to support their cats and dogs); payment can be via PayPal or paid in person at the rescue. Only pictures with a donation of $5 or more will be eligible for the contest. You must include your first and last name and the name of your pet(s) with each entry and with your donation, so they can be matched up.



Pumpkin Chunkin’

Where: Redbank Valley Municipal Park

When: October 31 at the Horse Rink

Rimersburg Lion’s Halloween Parade

Where: Heeter Lumber

When: October 31, 2020 Participants should line up at 5:15 p.m. There will be no costume contest.

Halloween Trunk or Treat

Where: Huston Street, Knox, Pennsylvania 16232

When: October 31, 2020 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Halloween Dance and Costume Party

Where: Sligo Rec Center

When: October 31, 8:00 p.m. to midnight



Cathedral by Candlelight

Where: Forest Cathedral in Cook Forest, 113 River Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217-0120

When: October 31, 2020 7:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all park programs are limited to 25 participants (unless otherwise stated), mask must be on person, social distancing in effect. All participants must register at the Park Office at (814)744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov. Program starting location given upon successful registration.

OCTOBER 25

Family Halloween Festival

Where: Sligo Ball Field on Madison Street

When: October 25, 2020 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Kids Halloween Parade starts at 1:00 p.m.)

JEFFERSON COUNTY

OCTOBER 31

Trunk or Treat Harvest Festival

Where: Brookville Church of God, 201 Freedom Lane, Brookville

When: October 31, 2020 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Phil’s Trick or Trot

Where: Gobbler’s Knob, 1548 Woodland Ave, Punxsutawney

When: October 31, 2020 9:00 a.m.

Additional Info: All Participants must start with a face covering. Any time the participant is within 6 feet of another racer, a face covering must be worn.

OCTOBER 25

Trunk or Treat

Where: Sykesville Borough

When: October 25, 2020 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Additional Info: South Park and West Liberty to South London will be closed. COVID safety measures are encouraged.

OCTOBER 24

Kids’ Halloween Party

Where: Loyal Order of Moose-Punxsutawney #954, 656 S Main Street Ext, Punxsutawney

When: October 24, 2020 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY

OCTOBER 31

Skarekrow 2nd Annual Spooky Gig

Where: National Transit Building, 206 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA

When: October 31, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Additional Info: All ages music event with various bands.

Clintonville Lion’s Club Event

Where: Union Presbyterian Church, 409 Emlenton St, Clintonville, PA

When: October 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

OCTOBER 25

Trunk or Treat

Where: Second Presbyterian Church Oil City, Rear parking lot on the corner of West First and Reed Street, Oil City.

When: October 25, 2020 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Due to the Coronavirus, treat bags will be available to all children age 2 to 5th grade. Door prizes will be randomly distributed. No registration needed for this event. Social distancing and face-masking is expected.

OCTOBER 23

Black and White Ball

Where: Graffiti Gallery Oil City, 210 Seneca Street, Oil City

When: October 23, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Additional Info: All guests are required to wear black & white attire – whether costumes, or not. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

OCTOBER 17 & 16

Fertigs Haunted Hayride

Where: Fertigs Community Center, 4887 Camp Coffman Road, Venus, PA, 16364

When: October 16 & 17 2020 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Non-scary rides from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission is free and face painting, a pumpkin patch, food, and live music will be provided.

Disclaimer: exploreClarion.com is providing this guide as a community service and is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate information.

It is suggested that discretion is used when choosing which events are suitable for children.

Additional events and information will be provided as soon as they become available. To submit an event, email news@exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.