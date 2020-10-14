 

In Memory of Anthony Lencer

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

anthony-lencerIt started out a crisp October morning and seemed just like the ones before, but this day was going to be different, for God had planned more.

One final cup of coffee, one last visit from a friend, and then you closed your eyes as the Lord began to descend.

He placed his hand out to guide you on the way, it was time for you to go and end your long joyous stay.

Your family all felt heartbreak, we all missed you so, but we knew you were unhappy here, that it was your time to go.

This year has been hard for us we miss you every day. We often think about your smile, laugh, and silly things you use to say.

We know your happy now though, you and your best friend George. We will see you both again someday and we’ll all rejoice with the Lord.

Missed but never forgotten by your wife, children, grandchildren, and friends.


