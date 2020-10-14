Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Haley Sherman’s Half and Half Cookies

By mixing two types of cookie dough, you’re guaranteed a perfect bite!

Ingredients

Chocolate Cookie Dough

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened



1/2 cup granulated sugar1/2 cup light brown sugar1 egg1 tsp. pure vanilla extract1 cup flour1/2 cup + 2 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder1 teaspoon baking soda1 tsp. salt2 Tbsp. milk1 cup + 2 Tbsp. white chocolate chips

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 cups flour

2 1/2 tsp. cornstarch

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 cup + 2 Tbsp. semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

-For the chocolate cookie dough: Cream the butter and sugars together with a mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla on high speed until combined. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Slowly mix it into the wet ingredients on low speed. On low speed, mix in the milk until combined. The dough should be sticky. Fold in 1 cup of white chocolate chips.

-For the classic chocolate chip cookie dough: Cream the butter and sugars together with a mixer fitted on medium speed. Beat in the egg and vanilla on high speed until combined, just like the chocolate cookie dough. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt. Slowly mix it into the wet ingredients on low speed. The dough should be thick again. Add the chocolate chips.

-Add aluminum foil over both cookie doughs and chill for at least 3-4 hours. Make sure not to skip this step because if the doughs aren’t chilled, the cookies will spread into flat puddles.

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper and measure 1.5 Tablespoons of chocolate cookie dough. Roll this chunk of dough into a ball with your hands. Take 1.5 Tablespoons of the classic chocolate chip cookie dough and roll into a ball as well. Press the balls together between your hands and roll them into 1 large ball. Repeat the process until all the dough is used.

-The chocolate cookie dough is extra sticky and will probably stick to your hands, so wash/wipe them after you roll each cookie.

-Bake the cookies for 13 minutes. Unlike most cookies, the cookies will look very soft, puffy, and almost undone. Regardless, be sure to remove from the oven.

-Cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheets before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.