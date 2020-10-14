A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.