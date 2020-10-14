Area Teen Involved in Suspected DUI Crash

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police say an area teen was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a suspected DUI crash late Saturday night.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:24 p.m. on October 10, on Queenstown Road in Perry Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 25-year-old Marissa D. Simmons, of Chicora, was operating a 2017 Dodge RAM 1500, traveling east on Queenstown Road when her vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic then traveled off the north side of the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle came to a final rest in the ditch facing east.

Simmons and her passenger, 18-year-old Caleb L. Graham, of East Brady, were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Sugarcreek Township Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Police say Simmons was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested for DUI.

