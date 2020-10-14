 

Employee at Karns City Tests Positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 @ 11:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Karns City High SchoolKARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An employee of the Karns City School District recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Eric Ritzert told exploreClarion.com that an employee who works at Karns City High School first reported being symptomatic on Sunday evening.

The employee was last at the school on Friday, October 9.

Ritzert said the employee then received a positive COVID-19 test result on Tuesday and informed the school.

According to Ritzert, the employee had not been in close contact with any students or other staff members.

“This won’t have an impact on our school operation,” Ritzert said. “No other staff or students will be affected.”

Ritzert also noted that the school has been consulting with the Department of Health.


