CLARION CO., Pa. – You can still spread the “Good News and Great Joy” of God’s love with children around the world even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Pictured: Shoebox distribution at Mulunguzi Dam in Zomba, Malawi)

With a few clicks on your computer or swipes on your hand-held device, you can build an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift online by choosing from a list of items and adding a personal note of encouragement and photo.

Operation Christmas Child will pack your shoebox for a suggested donation of $25. Shoeboxes built online also help ensure the ministry has a continued presence in hard to reach places.

The world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, Operation Christmas Child, uses gift-filled shoeboxes to show God’s love to children affected by war, poverty, disaster, famine and disease.

To pack a shoebox online, please visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/.

Because boys and girls around the world need hope now more than ever, Operation Christmas Child is giving churches, groups and individuals a new tool to encourage others to pack shoeboxes with the hopes to reach even more children.

You can create an online goal page through Build a Shoebox online, upload an image or logo, write an encouraging message and decide how many shoeboxes you want others to pack.

Operation Christmas Child will send you a unique link for your goal page so you can share it by e-mail or on social media. Then, you can watch your goal tracker, as it represents more children being blessed with the Gospel message.

For more local information or questions, individuals may also contact Karla Sunderlin, West Central PA area coordinator, via e-mail at ksunderlin@hotmail.com or phone at 814-496-4456.

About Operation Christmas Child

The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts‑filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—and delivers them to children in need around the world. For many of these children, the gift—filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.

In 2020, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 11 million children in countries like Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda and Ukraine. More than 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide in 2019, with more than 8.9 million collected in the United States.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 178 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Many children who receive shoebox gifts will also enroll in Operation Christmas Child’s 12‑lesson discipleship program, The Greatest Journey. This program teaches children about God’s love and guides them through what it means to faithfully follow Jesus Christ.

Since 2009, more than 23 million children who have received a shoebox gift have participated in The Greatest Journey—a 12‑lesson discipleship program. Children learn from trained, local volunteers what it means to follow Jesus and share their faith with friends and family.

Shoebox gifts are collected in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Spain and New Zealand.

Nearly 575,000 volunteers worldwide—with more than 270,000 of those in the U.S.—are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.

Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian relief and evangelism organization, that’s headed by Christian evangelist and missionary Franklin Graham.

