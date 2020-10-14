Charges Against Clarion Man Accused of Driving Vehicle With Stolen Registration Plate Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man who was reportedly caught operating a vehicle with a stolen registration have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 50-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong were withdrawn on Tuesday, October 13:

– Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 3



– Register Without Certification, Summary– Fail To Carry Registration, Summary– Obscured Plates – Prevent Reading at Reasonable Distance, Summary– Fail to Notify Change in Address, Summary– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary– Obstructed Window, Summary– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary– Operate Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

One summary count of Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Registration Plate and one summary count of Transfer Ownership/Duty Of Transferee were moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Clarion Borough in July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on July 25, Trooper Doverspike, of the Clarion-based State Police, observed a vehicle traveling on Main Street in Clarion Borough with no inspection sticker. Trooper Doverspike then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

According to the complaint, the driver, identified as Jesse Armstrong, stated he worked for an inspection station and needed to test drive the vehicle. However, a check of the license plate found it had been reported as stolen.

According to the complaint, when questioned about the license plate, Armstrong stated he found it in an old garage that he had recently purchased He stated that he put it on the vehicle because he wanted to drive it and wanted it to have a plate, so it wouldn’t “stick out to police.”

The charges were filed against Armstrong through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Friday, August 21.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.