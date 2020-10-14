Charges Filed Against Parole Absconder Found Hiding in Bathroom

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Clarion man who was found hiding in the bathroom of a 6th Avenue apartment after absconding from parole.

Court documents indicate the Clarion County Detectives on Monday, October 12, filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Cameron Allen Goodman.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 2, Officer Kemmer, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was dispatched to a multi-apartment building on 6th Avenue to talk to the property owner.

The property owner reported that a known individual told her that a previous renter who was not welcome on the property was in the building. The property owner identified the unwelcome individual as Cameron Goodman, the complaint states.

The property owner told Officer Kemmer that Goodman was in the apartment of a known woman. There are cameras in the building, and the property owner had seen footage of Goodman entering the apartment and hadn’t seen him leave.

Officer Kemmer then contacted Clarion County Adult Probation because Goodman was on probation. They were then informed a warrant had been issued for Goodman’s arrest for absconding from probation. Three probation officers were then sent to assist at the residence.

Authorities approached the apartment and knocked on the door but received no answer. Officer Kemmer announced several times “Clarion Borough Police Department” loudly and still received no response and continued to attempt contact for five minutes with no response, despite hearing noise from inside the apartment.

The Clarion Borough Police Department then applied for and was granted a search warrant for the apartment.

According to the complaint, Goodman was then found in the bathroom of the apartment and was taken into custody.

A methamphetamine pipe was found in plain view lying on the bathroom floor, a small jar of crystal methamphetamine was found on the floor, and a glass smoking pipe used for marijuana was found on the kitchen table, according to the complaint.

No one else was inside the residence other than Goodman, the complaint notes.

Goodman was arraigned through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, October 12:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on October 20 with Judge Quinn presiding.

