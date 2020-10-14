Clarion County Emergency Signal Leaving Trinity Point Tower

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley took another step at its Tuesday morning meeting with the approval of moving the existing Power Shelters at Trinity Point to its Saint Petersburg site.

Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers said the solid concrete precast shelters with fiberglass housing are placed near Clarion County Communication Towers. The shelters safely contain all of the electronic equipment for the operation of the towers. Last week, Commissioners opened bids for two new safe shelters funded by the 2020 State Homeland Security Grant for the Northwest Central Pennsylvania Emergency Response Group.

As Clarion County moves away from leased towers, it will be leaving the Trinity Point location. The tower was originally built by Mobilcom some 15 years ago.

“We basically enter into a partnership with Mobilcom, and that’s the way it was for many years,” Smathers explained. “We put the shelter there, and they had the tower structure. When they sold that end of the business off to Crown Castle, that partnership broke down because it was very evident from the very beginning that there was no two-way street.”

Crown Castle is now a large international company. Rent this year is $40,000.00 and scheduled to rise to $42,000.00 next year.

“They wanted additional rent, and some other events happened there that made it no longer a friendly place for us to be, so we started the process of looking for another site. We went back and looked at the Strattanville site and restructuring that tower.

“It was quite expensive because of the height. Then, we looked at trying to find land to build a new one, and we couldn’t find out right place or next to it.

“We’re going into a partnership up here and actually wind up with ownership of it probably by the end of the year. That allows us some flexibility to be able to do many things from there. I’ve said all along that we’re trying to do to get Hub sites, and that allows us to tie in little more sites that give you built-in redundancy.”

The Northwest Central PA Emergency Response Group (NWCPAERG) is tasked with providing emergency response training, planning, and equipment acquisition from Homeland Security funds to the emergency service providers in Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, and McKean Counties.

With some tower owners renting space to other companies or services, Smathers was asked if the county would consider such an arrangement.

Smathers said it is allowed, but he has some reservations about leasing it out.

“I can’t speak for the Commissioners. But it’s probably not something we would do, but if an opportunity comes along, there are many things to consider.

“One of the issues the state ran into when they were opening partnerships with other people to rent on their towers is the ‘partners’ they were actually causing damage to the towers because they were using subpar equipment. They had people climbing that wasn’t certified.”

Smathers also explained the state’s expenses that were incurred as a result of the “partnerships” regarding renting the towers.

“These are all things you have to have in order, and the state found out very early. It was nice to get a check, but at the same time, it was causing them a lot of grief on the other side because they had to send their own people out at the state’s expense to fix the damage that was done. They’ve now backed away from that sort of thing. They are very picky as to who they will partner.”

