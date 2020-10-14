DCNR Seeking Applicants for 2021 Trail Advisory Committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Tuesday announced her department is seeking applicants for five open positions on the 2021 Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee.

“Never before has there been such an interest in Pennsylvania’s outdoors and the state’s trail system has been among the strongest magnets, drawing those seeking refuge from these trying times in the solitude of nature,” Dunn said. “Incoming committee members will be tasked with not only meeting this strong demand but also charting new paths for new trails devotees to follow.”

Committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, DCNR is striving for a balance of composition of the committee, including the representation of geographical areas of the state.

DCNR is accepting letters of interest and resumes for committee members to represent People with Disabilities and Snowmobiling user groups and fill three Members-at-Large positions. Members will serve a three-year term starting Friday, January 1, 2021.

Cover letter and resume are due by Saturday, October 31, and must be submitted to RA-explorepatrails@pa.gov. More information can be found on the DCNR website.

The advisory committee is charged with implementing recommendations of the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan to develop a land and water trail network throughout the state to help make outdoor recreation accessible to all Pennsylvanians. The 20-member DCNR-appointed committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users and advises on the use of state and federal trail funding.

Pennsylvania is a national leader in trail development, providing its citizens and visitors with more than 12,000 miles of trails, from gentle pathways threading through miles of preserved greenways, to remote, rugged trails scaling the state’s highest mountains.

Each year, the Trail Advisory Committee selects a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for both large and small trails and raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s trail network. The Ghost Town Trail in Cambria and Indiana counties was honored for 2020.

