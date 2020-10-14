 

DMVA Highlights the Blind Veterans Pension Program

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

MilitaryANNVILLE, Pa. – The PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds veterans who suffer from service-connected blindness to apply for the Blind Veterans Pension.

The program provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans with a $150 per-month pension.

“October is Blindness Awareness Month, a key time to remind everyone that the DMVA offers a Blind Veterans Pension,” said Maj. Gen. (ret.) Eric Weller, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs. “Veterans often pay an incredible price – like service-connected blindness – while serving our country and protecting our freedoms. They deserve this benefit and should apply to start receiving their monthly premium.”

Eligibility criteria to receive the pension includes a veteran who:

  • Served in the military honorably.
  • Was a resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military.
  • Suffered a service-connected injury or incurred a disease that resulted in loss of vision.

Weller said that DMVA continues to process payments for those enrolled in the Blind Veterans Pension program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When COVID-19 hit, we knew that veterans could be faced with financial hardship, so we pledged to make sure premiums were paid on time and new applications were processed,” he said. “Our staff never wavered in its commitment to serve our veterans and make sure they received the benefits they earned.”

To make the application process effortless, veterans should have the following documentation when they apply:

  • A copy of last military service DD-214
  • Proof of Pennsylvania residency upon entering the military
  • A United States Department of Veterans Affairs disability claim number

To apply, veterans should contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in the county they reside.

To learn more about the Blind Veterans Pension program, including eligibility, go to DMVA Blind Veterans Pension. Learn more about the DMVA by visiting www.dmva.pa.gov or following www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.


