Featured Local Job: Full-Time LPNs

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is hiring 2 full-time LPNs to become a member of their 5 star team.

They offer their Licensed Practical Nurses / LPNs competitive pay and benefit package, a great work environment, and lots of advancement opportunities. If this sounds like the opportunity that you’ve been looking for, apply for this skilled nursing position today!

QUALIFICATIONS

Current LPN License

A caring personality

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is also willing to accept graduates that are not licensed yet depending on available supervision

Please contact 814-226-6380 for more information.

