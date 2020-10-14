 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time LPNs

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is hiring 2 full-time LPNs to become a member of their 5 star team.

They offer their Licensed Practical Nurses / LPNs competitive pay and benefit package, a great work environment, and lots of advancement opportunities. If this sounds like the opportunity that you’ve been looking for, apply for this skilled nursing position today!

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Current LPN License
  • A caring personality

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is also willing to accept graduates that are not licensed yet depending on available supervision

Please contact 814-226-6380 for more information.


