Mary E. Anderson, 44, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the early hours of the morning.

Born October 4, 1976 in Rochester, PA, she was the daughter of Paul, Jr. and Carolyn E. (Hogg) Wright; they survive her.

Mary was a graduate of Conneaut Lake High School, where during her time there, she played the flute in both marching band and in the orchestra.

After high school, Mary went on to pursue her many passions in life, such as being an independent beauty consultant with Mary Kay Cosmetics, showing off her artistic skills with Color Street Nails as an independent nail technician, and finally by sharing her compassionate heart by being an Elderly Senior Caretaker.

Always looking to push herself on a professional level, Mary was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation, were she won the District Young Careerist Award and went on to compete at the state level.

In her spare time, Mary was known to be a lover of animals, as she both collected figurines of and loved to take care of real horses, loved penguins, and all animals in general. She could also often be found indulging in her arts and crafts, especially with her work as a Mary Kay Consultant and a nail tech, and had a passion for scrapbooking. Many women and girls received her aide in beauty questions either personally or by watching one of the many “how to” videos she made on the topic.

In addition to her parents, Mary will be forever remembered by her three sons, Jeremy Anderson, Jr. of Franklin, Nicholas Anderson of Greenville, and Xavier Wright of Franklin; her grandson, Asher James Kostek; her brother, Paul Wright, III of Franklin; her sister, Yuvonne Lynn Martin of Palm City, FL; her companion, Michael Gayle; and by her step-daughter, Brandi Rochelle King of Oil City.

Mary was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; and by her nephew, Brenden Glen Wright.

In keeping with her wishes, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Mary will be laid to rest at Mumford Chapel Cemetery in Cochranton.

To help defray funeral costs, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

