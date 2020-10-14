October 13 Volleyball Roundup: Clarion Remains Unbeaten, Redbank and Keystone Victorious

October 13th Volleyball Scores and Stats

Clarion swept North Clarion in yet another dominant Bobcats performance, winning 25-7, 25-9, 25-10. Korrin Burns had a stellar match, tallying nine kills and seven aces. Erica Selfridge also had a strong service game, notching eight aces and seven kills. Payton Simko had a breakout performance, adding six kills without an error. Clarion’s JV team also won via a 2-0 score line. Clarion is now 10-0 this season. Their next contest comes at home on October 14th at Cranberry.

Keystone defeated Moniteau in three sets, 25-15, 29-27, 25-21. Jozee Weaver led the way with 10 kills and five aces, while Sydney Bell had six kills and five blocks. Alexandria Johnston scored 16 service points and also had 14 assists. Moniteau won the JV match 2-0. Keystone is now 11-1 this season, and they will next play at home against Venango Catholic on Thursday, October 15.

Redbank Valley dropped the first set, but rallied to defeat Union 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20. Alivia Huffman led the Bulldogs offensively with 12 kills, and Ryley Pago had six kills and three blocks. Brynn Rearick had a fantastic defensive game for Redbank Valley, totaling 16 digs. For Union, Drew Davis had 11 kills, while Morgan Cumberland organized the offense well, adding 25 assists. Redbank Valley won the JV match 2-0. Redbank Valley advances to 13-1 on the season, and they play next at AC Valley on October 14. Union falls to 5-5 this season, and they play next at Karns City on October 15.

The Clarion-Limestone Lions dropped a four set contest to A-C Valley, falling 19-25, 9-25, 25-21, 22-25. Ruby Smith led the Lions with eight kills, while Celia Shaffer had a great defensive outing with five blocks and seven digs. Kendall Dunn added 20 assists and nine digs.

Clarion vs. North Clarion (Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-7 Clarion

Set Two: 25-9 Clarion

Set Three: 25-10 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 9 kills, 7 aces, 4 digs

Erica Selfridge: 8 aces, seven kills, 2 digs

Payton Simko: 6 kills

Keystone vs. Moniteau (Keystone Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-15 Keystone

Set Two: 29-27 Keystone

Set Three: 25-21 Keystone

Top Performers for Keystone:

Jozee Weaver 10 kills, 5 aces

Alexandria Johnston: 16 points, 14 assists

Sydney Bell: 6 kills, 5 blocks

Redbank Valley vs. Union (Redbank Valley Wins 3-1)

Set One: 25-23 Union

Set Two: 25-16 Redbank Valley

Set Three: 25-19 Redbank Valley

Set Four: 25-20 Redbank Valley

Top Performers for Redbank Valley:

Montana Hetrick: 9 kills, 6 points, 2 aces

Ryley Pago: 6 kills, 3 blocks

Brynn Rearick: 16 digs

Top Performers for Union:

Drew Davis: 11 kills

Kennedy Vogle: 12 digs

Morgan Cumberland: 25 assists, 2 aces

CL vs. A-C Valley (AC Valley Wins 3-1)

Set One: 25-19 A-C Valley

Set Two: 25-9 A-C Valley

Set Three: 25-21 CL

Set Four: 25-22 A-C Valley

Top Performers for CL:

Ruby Smith: 8 kills, 3 aces

Kendall Dunn 20 assists

Celia Shaffer: 5 blocks, 7 digs

