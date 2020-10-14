Op-Ed: California, Clarion, and Edinboro University Integration Will Expand Offerings for Students

CLARION, Pa. – This week, the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education affirmed moving to the next phase in a process that would potentially integrate three of its western Pennsylvania universities: Clarion, Edinboro, and California. The affirmation follows several months of exploration that determined that integration will help the individual universities and the State System as a whole achieve financial sustainability.

Details of the plan are being discussed, but if ultimately approved next summer, the three universities would become one accredited entity with a single leadership and budget and a unified enrollment management strategy. Leveraging combined scale would create expanded opportunities for the traditional face-to-face student experience, deliver new online offerings, as well as uncover cost efficiencies, which would keep Clarion University and other State System universities accessible.

Would Clarion University continue to exist? Absolutely! In fact, the integration would make sure we can continue to provide the exceptional education for which Clarion University is known.

Since 1867, Clarion has earned a reputation as an institution where bright, hard-working students learn from dedicated, student-centered faculty who are experts in their field. The integration would honor that legacy and maintain our institutional identity and brand.

Through the collective talent of the faculty and staff, we would reconceive, rebuild, refresh and expand what we offer to students. Our valuable, dedicated employees would have the opportunity to help shape the future of public higher education, not just in Pennsylvania, but nationwide.

Current and future students would have access to a more diversified academic programming array than a single campus could offer, while enjoying the experiences that make each university unique. The three universities already share successful academic programs and, collectively, serve more than 16,000 students.

The integration would position the three schools to stand up a low-cost, high quality online undergraduate degree and degree completion program. Clarion repeatedly is recognized for excellence in online education. Combined with the strength that California and Edinboro add, collectively we would develop a Pennsylvania-based, Pennsylvania-connected online program that is affordable and relevant to careers in the commonwealth.

We are, indeed, in a period of transition, but we are excited at the opportunities that lie ahead. The integration of Clarion, Edinboro, and California universities, through combined scale and geographical proximity, would create opportunities to reach new markets of students and meet regional workforce needs.

All 14 State System universities are committed to the success of this approach. While some would integrate with each other, every university in the State System will have a part to play in planning the future of public higher education. Through this work, we will ensure the long-term ability of Clarion and its sister universities to continue serving our students and the commonwealth.

Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson is president of Clarion University, which serves more than 4,300 students. Founded in 1867, Clarion is a proud member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.



