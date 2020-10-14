 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 14 New Cases Reported in Venango County

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 14, that there were 1,276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 175,922.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 7 and October 13 is 239,891 with 9,403 positive cases. There were 29,347 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 13.

There are 8,411 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 27 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,074,729 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,395 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 14, 80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/14/20 – 1,276
10/13/20 – 1,342
10/12/20 – 1,088
10/11/20 – 1,166
10/10/20 – 1,742
10/09/20 – 1,380
10/08/20 – 1,376

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  523 5 528 19
Butler  1298 21 1319 25
Clarion 165 1 166 3
Clearfield  371 5 376 7
Crawford  356 3 359 3
Elk 87 4 91 2
Forest  17 0 17 1
Indiana  883 13 896 14
Jefferson  138 0 138 3
McKean  79 1 80 2
Mercer  840 7 847 25
Venango  128 14 142 1
Warren  57 1 58 1


County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 957 17276
Allegheny 13533 189217
Armstrong 528 7862
Beaver 2084 22049
Bedford 309 4951
Berks 7961 55809
Blair 926 19268
Bradford 392 8962
Bucks 9423 106493
Butler 1319 24440
Cambria 783 25822
Cameron 8 487
Carbon 521 10251
Centre 3564 32419
Chester 7446 91512
Clarion 166 3623
Clearfield 376 8667
Clinton 231 4690
Columbia 1012 9019
Crawford 359 9263
Cumberland 2158 34299
Dauphin 4257 49467
Delaware 12285 119738
Elk 91 2728
Erie 1826 30897
Fayette 886 17092
Forest 17 860
Franklin 1936 23136
Fulton 60 1442
Greene 205 4812
Huntingdon 604 7060
Indiana 896 10239
Jefferson 138 3763
Juniata 204 2647
Lackawanna 3065 34824
Lancaster 8718 87939
Lawrence 653 8431
Lebanon 2427 21952
Lehigh 6023 65453
Luzerne 4496 50263
Lycoming 847 14684
McKean 80 4787
Mercer 847 12960
Mifflin 289 7363
Monroe 1893 24630
Montgomery 12945 161577
Montour 251 8158
Northampton 4905 59929
Northumberland 1296 12738
Perry 289 4614
Philadelphia 34723 303425
Pike 607 7266
Potter 37 1249
Schuylkill 1457 21249
Snyder 433 4260
Somerset 279 11258
Sullivan 15 670
Susquehanna 354 4983
Tioga 122 3912
Union 619 15261
Venango 142 5167
Warren 58 3808
Washington 1563 27493
Wayne 268 6986
Westmoreland 3053 46904
Wyoming 92 3079
York 5615 67197

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 35 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,111 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,323 cases among employees, for a total of 29,434 at 1,013 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,585 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,456 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.