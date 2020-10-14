Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 14 New Cases Reported in Venango County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 14, that there were 1,276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 175,922.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 7 and October 13 is 239,891 with 9,403 positive cases. There were 29,347 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 13.

There are 8,411 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 27 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,074,729 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,395 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 14, 80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/14/20 – 1,276

10/13/20 – 1,342

10/12/20 – 1,088

10/11/20 – 1,166

10/10/20 – 1,742

10/09/20 – 1,380

10/08/20 – 1,376

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 523 5 528 19 Butler 1298 21 1319 25 Clarion 165 1 166 3 Clearfield 371 5 376 7 Crawford 356 3 359 3 Elk 87 4 91 2 Forest 17 0 17 1 Indiana 883 13 896 14 Jefferson 138 0 138 3 McKean 79 1 80 2 Mercer 840 7 847 25 Venango 128 14 142 1 Warren 57 1 58 1





County Case Counts to Date