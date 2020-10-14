Police: Man Flees Arrest After Making Threats at Oil City Pizza Hut, Takes Off Again After Arraignment

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man attempted to flee after being detained for making threats against employees at the Oil City Pizza Hut on Monday, then fled a second time after his arraignment on the initial charges.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Derrick Phillip Davis, of Oil City.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:44 p.m. on October 12, Oil City Police were traveling south on North Seneca Street when Derrick Phillip Davis ran out in front of the patrol vehicle. When police made contact with Davis, he then stated he was being chased by someone with a baseball bat.

During further investigation, Davis told police he was in an argument with employees at Pizza Hut and, at one point, attempted to engage in a fistfight. He said when he became aggressive, a known individual retrieved a baseball bat and told him to leave the property, the complaint states.

When police asked Davis for identification, he said he didn’t have any and gave his name as Derrick Phillips. He then reportedly began looking away and stated several times that he “was not going back to jail,” according to the complaint.

Police then spoke to the known individual and other employees at Pizza Hut.

According to the complaint, they reported Davis showed up to engage in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend. The known individual stated when the altercation escalated, he stepped in and told Davis to leave the property.

Davis allegedly became aggressive with the known individual, at one point lifting his shirt, stating he had a gun. That was when the individual got the baseball bat and told Davis to leave, the complaint indicates.

After police spoke to the individual and the employees at Pizza Hut, they told Davis he was under an official police investigation and needed his real name and didn’t believe the name he provided was correct.

Davis stated, “I swear to God, my name is Derrick Phillips Johnson,” according to the complaint.

Davis was then placed under arrest, and an officer took his left arm and told him to stand up and turn around.

Davis stood up and began fleeing on foot south down North Seneca Street into the Pizza Hut parking lot then into Oil Creek between North Seneca Street and State Route 8. He was given several commands to stop but continued upstream toward Center Street, according to the complaint.

He was finally detained after officers entered the creek to take him into custody.

Davis was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 8:45 a.m. on October 13, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Escape, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

According to a second complaint, around 12:07 p.m. on October 13, Davis was at the Franklin Police Department for fingerprinting, and when he was being transported, he pulled away from the officers and fled the area on foot.

Davis was located a short time later in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street, attempting to conceal himself in an overgrown backyard.

Davis was then taken back into custody and transported back to the police department.

Davis was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland a second time, at 1:35 p.m. on October 13, on the following charges:

– Escape, Felony 3

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement Misdemeanor 2

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied, with the bail action reason listed as “Flight Risk.”

Preliminary hearings for both cases are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on October 28, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

