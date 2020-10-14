Say What?!: Mother Cougar Stalks Man for Six Minutes

PROVO, Ut. – A jogger in Utah had a close call with an aggressive cougar.

Kyle Burgess was running at Slate Canyon in Provo when he came across four cougar cubs on the trail. The mother soon appeared and slowly pursued Burgess, only retreating after he yelled at it and threw rocks in its direction.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.