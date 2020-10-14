SPONSORED: Cooper Tires Fall Rebate Kicks Off Tomorrow at Kerle Tire Company!
Wednesday, October 14, 2020 @ 12:10 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Cooper Tires fall rebate begins on Thursday, October 15, at Kerle Tire Company.
Lines and payouts:$70 prepaid card: Cooper Discoverer AT3 family and Cooper Discoverer EnduraMax
· $50 prepaid card: Cooper Discoverer Snow Claw, Cooper Discoverer True North, and Cooper Evolution Winter
QUALIFYING TIRES:
Fall Cooper Consumer rewards program runs from October 15, 2020, to November 9, 2020.
Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here or call 814-226-6657 for more information on this deal and other offers.
Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.
Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.