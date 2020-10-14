YMCA to Host Turkey Trot 5K Walk/Run on November 21, 2020; Registration Underway Now

OIL CITY, Pa. – Register your family and friends for the annual Oil City YMCA Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk! The race is open to all ages and abilities. Registration is now underway for the 2020 in-person race. A virtual race option is also available.

The in-person event will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail, just off West First Street in Oil City. A virtual run will also be offered, where participants can run on their own and record their own time.

Participants can run or walk. The race course begins at the Oil City end of the bike trail. All participants will walk/run 1.5 miles toward Franklin and turn to finish at the original start line.

Participants that pre-register by November 5 will pay $20.00 and are guaranteed a long-sleeved Turkey Trot t-shirt. Those registering after November 5 will pay $25.00.

Registration will be held at 8:00 a.m. the morning of the race.

The races will begin at 9:00 a.m. with walkers. Runners will follow at 9:05 a.m. Medals will be awarded to the top man and top woman in each category.

*COVID update: Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no awards ceremony after the race. Race results will be posted online at www.milesofsmiles.com and the Oil City YMCA Facebook page. Various door prizes, randomly pre-drawn, will be presented to athletes during packet pick-up.

Turkey Trot registration forms are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources or at the YMCA Member Service Desk.

Registration forms are available for download HERE. Registration is also available online at www.runsignup.com.

For more information about the 2020 YMCA Turkey Trot 5K, please contact Katie Roth at 814-677-3000, or by email at ocywellness@oilcityymca.net.

For More Information

For more information about the Oil City YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.oilcityymca.org, call 814-677-3000, and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Oil City YMCA fall hours are Monday through Friday 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Oil City YMCA and exploreClarion.com and exploreVenango.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com and exploreVenango.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.