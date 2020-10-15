A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

