Attorney General Shapiro Joins Secretary of State Boockvar to Inform Voters on Mail-In Ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar in putting out guidance on Wednesday for voters who say they received mail-in ballots that were not requested.

Over a million Pennsylvanians who voted in the primary in June 2020 also opted-in to vote by mail in the general election this November. To check whether that includes you, please go to: PA Voter Services.

“Voting is a fundamental right in our country and we must ensure all voices are heard. We are working every day to protect this election and make sure every vote is counted,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “The most important thing for Pennsylvanians to do is make their plan to vote.”

“We understand that some voters are receiving a mail ballot for the general election when they do not remember applying for one,” Secretary Boockvar stated. “Pennsylvania is not a state that automatically sends mail ballots to voters. Voters must apply for the ballot for it to be sent to them, and their eligibility and identification is confirmed through that process. Act 77 also created a new option, however, that allows voters to sign up annually to automatically receive mail ballots for all elections that year, and more than a million Pennsylvanians have signed up for this option.”

What if I requested a mail-in ballot but now I want to vote in person?

If you receive a mail-in ballot and would prefer to vote in person, make sure you take your mail-in ballot to your polling location. Poll workers must void your mail-in ballot and you will then be allowed to vote at the polling location.

What if I received a ballot for a former resident or tenant at my address?

Mail-in ballots are barcoded for the individual whose name and address appear on the outer envelope. To report a ballot that came to you accidentally or isn’t meant for you or anyone in your household, please contact your County Election Officials.

What if my mail-in ballot comes damaged or gets wet during transit?

As long as the ballot, secrecy envelope, and outer mailing envelope are intact and envelopes are able to be safely sealed, you should proceed with voting. If your ballot is damaged beyond use, you can bring it to your polling place on Election Day to be voided and vote in person or, you can request a new mail-in ballot by contacting your County Election Officials.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.