Keystone High School Closed Due to COVID-19 Case

Thursday, October 15, 2020 @ 11:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

keystone-thumbKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School is closed today after an individual associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The school received notification on Wednesday evening that a member of the Keystone Junior-Senior High School community tested positive for the virus.

The district then made the decision to cancel classes and activities at the high school on Thursday, to allow time for cleaning and contact tracing.

The cancellation does not affect classes at Keystone Elementary, but does affect both classes at the high school as well as all sports and other extracurricular activities.

The closure also includes students enrolled at the Clarion County Career Center and the VLN online education program.

School officials hope to be able to reopen the high school on Friday. More information will be provided via the school’s one-call system later today.

Keystone is the second area school with a reported COVID-19 case this week, as Karns City reported an employee of the district tested positive on Tuesday.


