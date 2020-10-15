 

Police Respond to Scene of Tractor Trailer vs. Car Crash on Route 66

Thursday, October 15, 2020 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_2271CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency workers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 66 in Clarion Township on Thursday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a crash was reported at the intersection of State Route 66 and Waterson Road around 9:06 a.m.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle. At the scene, the passenger vehicle could be seen rolled onto its side.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Limestone Township Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

LifeFlight was placed on stand-by.

The scene was cleared around 10:07 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

