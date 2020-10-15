Police Respond to Scene of Tractor Trailer vs. Car Crash on Route 66

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency workers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 66 in Clarion Township on Thursday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a crash was reported at the intersection of State Route 66 and Waterson Road around 9:06 a.m.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle. At the scene, the passenger vehicle could be seen rolled onto its side.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Limestone Township Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

LifeFlight was placed on stand-by.

The scene was cleared around 10:07 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.