Charges Filed Against Oil City Teen Accused of Soliciting Minor for Sex

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an 18-year-old Oil City man who allegedly solicited a minor for sex.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department on October 9 filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Gage Michael Flinspach.

According to a criminal complaint, on October 6, a minor victim reported that Gage Flinspach had been sending her harassing messages via Facebook Messenger.

The victim reported the messages were sexual in nature and included Flinspach asking the minor victim for sexual acts, the complaint states.

Through investigation, Lieutenant Ruditis, of the Oil City Police Department, found that 18-year-old Flinspach was aware the victim was only 14 years old.

In the messages, the victim told Flinspach to stop and “go away” multiple times, but Flinspach continued attempting to contact her. At one point, Flinspach allegedly solicited the victim, saying he would pay her money to have sexual relations with her, according to the complaint.

Police obtained copies of the messages from the victim, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Flinspach through Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on October 9:

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Comm. Repeatedly in Another Manner, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on December 2, in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

Court documents indicate previous charges against Flinspach related to incidents where he allegedly stole packages from a victim and killed fish in the victim’s pond were waived for court on September 16 and are continuing to make their way through the common pleas court system.

