Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Bear Claws

You’ll be wishing you made more after trying one of these bear claw desserts!

Ingredients

1 (11 oz.) bag caramel bits

3 Tbsp, heavy whipping cream



1 Tbsp. butter1 tsp. vanilla extract1 1/2 cups unsalted peanuts1 (16 oz.) pkg. white chocolate candy coating

Instructions

-In a microwaveable bowl, combine the caramel bits, the heavy whipping cream, and the butter. Microwave for about 90 seconds, stopping to stir the mixture every 30 seconds. After taking out of the microwave, the mixture should be smooth and well combined. Add in the vanilla and peanuts before allowing to set up for 5-10 minutes to thicken.

-Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drop extra large mounds of the caramel peanut mixture on the baking sheet. Be sure to keep the drops somewhat spaced out so they don’t run together.

-Freeze the baking sheet until the caramel mounds are solid. This should only take about 5-10 minutes. One way to know if the mounds are solid enough to handle is if they can easily peel away from the parchment paper.

-Prepare the white chocolate candy coating according to package directions or melted.

-Carefully drop each caramel mound into the white candy coating, using a fork to coat all sides. Return the coated bear claw to the baking sheet and repeat with remaining claws.

-Wait until the white chocolate coating hardens before serving. Enjoy!

